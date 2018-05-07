WSJ: China planning $47.4B semiconductor fund

The WSJ reports that China is near finalizing a $47.4B investment fund to finance semiconductor research and startup development.

The government-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co. will be behind the fund. The move comes as China wants to increase its tech independence during a period of heightened relations with the US.

A similar fund was launched in 2014 and raised $21.8B (and the recent ire of US officials).

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1% .

