Eurozone investor morale falls on protectionism fears

Investor morale in the eurozone deteriorated for the fourth consecutive month to 19.2 amid concerns about the possible introduction of U.S. tariffs, lower economic expectations and slightly weaker assessment of current conditions.

Germany is urging its European partners to show some flexibility and pursue a broad trade deal that benefits both sides. But that puts Germany at odds with European peers such as France.

"The economy in Germany is booming and yet the zenith seems to have passed," Huebner said.

Source: Investing.com

