Merkle: Amazon pulls Google Shopping program

Merkle reports that Amazon (AMZN +1.1% ) has stopped bidding on Google (GOOG +0.8% )(GOOGL +0.9% ) Product Listing Ads (PLA).

Amazon had a strong presence in the home goods category but also appeared on Google Auction Insights for furniture, novelty items, and office supplies.

Amazon had competed in Google Shopping auctions for over a year.

Amazon’s widespread disappearance suggests the company has intentionally paused Shopping campaigns.

Notable Calls notes that the move could have “significant negative impact” on Google financials.

