Merkle: Amazon pulls Google Shopping program

Merkle reports that Amazon (AMZN +1.1%) has stopped bidding on Google (GOOG +0.8%)(GOOGL +0.9%) Product Listing Ads (PLA).
Amazon had a strong presence in the home goods category but also appeared on Google Auction Insights for furniture, novelty items, and office supplies.
Amazon had competed in Google Shopping auctions for over a year.
Amazon’s widespread disappearance suggests the company has intentionally paused Shopping campaigns.
Notable Calls notes that the move could have “significant negative impact” on Google financials.
