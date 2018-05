German industrial orders unexpectedly dropped for the third month running in March to 0.9% due to weak foreign demand citing that factories are facing headwinds from rising protectionism.

The government last month revised its 2018 growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.4% amid concern about international trade tensions.

In a further sign that the looming tariffs are a concern, Eurozone investor morale hit 19.2, the lowest level since February 2017.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR