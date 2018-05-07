The Information: Uber's fatal crash caused by software

The Information sources say the fatal crash involving an Uber (UBER) self-driving vehicle was caused by a software issue.

The software was set to ignore false positives from the sensor data like a plastic bag in the road, which wouldn’t cause a problem for the car. But Uber’s software was set to ignore too much data.

The safety driver also looked away at the crucial moment before impact.

Sources say Uber’s “perception system” worked properly.

Previously: Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian fatality (updated) (March 19)

Previously: Reuters: Uber cut back on lidar in self-driving fleet (March 28)