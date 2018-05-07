National Fuel Gas eyes Transco expansion to move Pennsylvania nat gas

National Fuel Gas (NFG -0.8% ) announces plans to anchor a 300M cf/day expansion of the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline to find an outlet for its upstream subsidiary's western Pennsylvania shale production, even if the Northern Access pipeline is never built.

While details remain to be finalized, the Transco expansion would provide a path for NFG Seneca Resources to send volumes from its Appalachian shale area to Transco Zone 6 markets in the New York City region.

NFG is looking to its upstream and midstream subsidiaries to drive growth, making delays to the Northern Access problematic and the Transco expansion that much more important.