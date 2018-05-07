Digging around Tesla's 10-Q

Tesla (TSLA +2.8% ) dropped its 10-Q and Bloomberg's Liam Denning is already in with some analysis after digging through the various adjustments and credits to the company's automotive gross margin rate.

"So margins on automotive sales, ex-leasing, did increase in the first quarter, even when all the adjustments are made. This likely reflects selling higher-spec versions of the Models S and X. Still, the underlying figure of 14.3 percent is markedly lower than the headline one and is in line with last year’s weak third quarter, when the Model 3 began production and margins took a big step down."

Denning also points out that roughly a third of Tesla’s $2.67B of cash at the end of Q1 appears to be held overseas (mostly in Chinese yuan, euros and Norwegian kroner).

Tesla also amended an existing credit agreement on May 3 to enable it to potentially pledge its Fremont plant.