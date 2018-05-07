Gene Munster says we're one week into a new "Apple story"

Loup Ventures’ Gene Muster tells CNBC that the past week shows Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has entered a new era.

Munster cites two changes to the “Apple story” with iPhone sales relatively steady and reducing anxiety between quarters and the strong cash position potentially leading to more buybacks.

Apple is trading at new highs after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week, which was followed by Berkshire Hathaway’s announced 75M share purchase in Q1.

Munster: “I’ve observed the Apple story for a long time, and I think we’re entering a period where this is as big of an event as the iPhone was, for totally different reasons.”

Apple shares are up 1.3% to $186.26.

