Japan central bank may hold off on stimulus exit for years

The Bank of Japan's decision to drop a timeframe for hitting its 2% inflation target shows it is losing confidence in its price outlook and could mean it puts off exiting easy policy for years to come.

At the April 27 rate review, the BOJ issued new forecasts projecting inflation will hit 1.8% in fiscal 2019 and 2020 signaling that inflation would fall short of the target for another three years.

The central bank's projected timeframe has slipped several times since it was first introduced in 2013. In deploying a huge asset-buying program back then, the BOJ pledged to hit the price goal in two years. Since then, weak inflation forced the bank to push back the timeframe six times.

Source: Investing.com

