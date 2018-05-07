CVR Refining +9% as Goldman upgrades to Buy

CVR Refining (CVRR +9.5% ) surges to a 52-week high after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, raised from $17, as the firm notes the stock languishes ~50% below prior cycle peaks while most refiners trade near five-year highs.

Goldman analyst Neil Mehta says CVRR offers outsized leverage to wide North American crude differentials, driven by pipeline capacity not keeping pace with increases in U.S. and Canadian oil production, which he says should last for much of 2018 and 2019.