Uber hires former NTSB chair for safety culture evaluation

Uber (UBER) has hired a former NTSB chairman to advise on its safety culture after the fatal accident involving one of the company’s self-driving cars.

Uber statement, via Reuters: “We have initiated a top-to-bottom safety review of our self-driving vehicles program, and we have brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture. Our review is looking at everything from the safety of our system to our training processes for vehicle operators, and we hope to have more to say soon.”

The company declined to comment on today’s The Information report that said the crash was caused by a software malfunction.

