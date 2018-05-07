BP signs Kirkuk oilfield development contract, Iraq officials say

Iraq’s North Oil Company has signed a deal with BP (BP +1.4% ) to triple production from from six oilfields in the Kirkuk region to more than 1M bbl/day, the country's oil minister says.

BP, which estimates the Kirkuk oilfields contain ~9B barrels of recoverable oil, has provided technical assistance in the past to North Oil to help redevelop Kirkuk.

The oilfields were returned to the control of the Baghdad central government in October after Iraqi government forces dislodged Kurdish fighters from the area.