'Overboard' takes bulk of non-Marvel weekend film biz

With Avengers: Infinity War (DIS +1.1% ) still dominating theater attendance, there was a little bit of space for newcomers and April holdovers, but not much.

The Marvel film's business dropped 56% W/W, but considering the monster debut, that's only to a second-week $112.5M domestically. Coming in a distant second (but with a solid performance under the circumstances) is the Overboard remake from Pantelion (LGF.A +2.1% , LGF.B +2.3% , TV +0.6% ), which drew $14.8M, just ahead of No. 3 A Quiet Place (VIA +1.1% , VIAB +1.3% ) with $7.6M.

Rounding out the top five are I Feel Pretty (STX), which grossed $4.9M in its third week, and Rampage (TWX -0.6% ), with $4.6M.

Against Infinity War's $450.8M domestically and $1.17B in worldwide business, other big draws: A Quiet Place has assembled $159.9M in domestic grosses in five weeks, and $255.3M worldwide; Rampage has hit $377.9M worldwide; and Black Panther is still at No. 7 this week with $3.15M, bringing its domestic total to $693.1M and its global gross to $1.34B.