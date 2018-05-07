Crude closes above $70 but slips as Trump says Iran news tomorrow

WTI June crude oil settles above$70/bbl for the first time since November 2014, closing +1.5% at $70.73/bbl, but has since dipped below $70; Brent crude recently traded +0.6% at $75.31/bbl.

Pres. Trump tweeted a few minutes ago that he would announce his decision on Iran sanctions at 2 p.m. tomorrow from the White House; oil prices have run higher in recent days, partly on the belief that Trump will take a hard line on the deal.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, FIF, DNO, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, UBRT, ERYY, DBRT, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI