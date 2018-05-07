Uber finishes SE Asia exit despite regulatory investigations

Uber (UBER) and Grab (GRAB) are continuing with their consolidation in Southeast Asia despite ongoing regulatory investigations into the deal.

Uber sent an email to subscribers saying it would close its app in Singapore today, which marks the final exit from the 10-nation region.

Singapore’s Competition & Consumer Commission has appointed a law firm to help its investigation into how the companies operate.

Some analysts say regulators in the region can lack the funding and case record to fulfill mandates even if they technically have the power to block the transaction.

