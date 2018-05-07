Deere, Terex rally after Evercore upgrades

Deere (DE +2.1% ) and Terex (TEX +3.9% ) are higher after both stocks were upgraded to Outperform from In-Line at Evercore ISI, which says the recent multiple compression in the machinery sector has created an attractive entry point and that the market's implied peak valuation in 2019 should be extended to 2021.

Evercore says the market underestimates the companies' cash deployment power given what it believes will be the longer duration of the economic cycle for the group; the firm also upgraded Eaton (ETN -0.3% ), but shares are slightly lower.

Evercore also downgraded Parker Hannifin (PH -0.3% ) to In-Line from Outperform, citing the company's reduced operating margin expectations and relatively higher valuation within its peer group.

Deere last week also earned an upgrade from BofA Merrill Lynch.