Trimble reports Q1 beats, in-line guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $755M to $785M (consensus: $782.51M) and EPS of $0.42 to $0.46.

Revenue: Buildings and Infrastructure, $224.7M (+20% Y/Y); Geospatial, $174.5M (+17%); Resources and Utilities, $159.2M (+32%); Transportation, $183.8M (+19%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating income, $139.5M (+30%); operating margin, 18.8%; tax rate, 19%; operating cash flow, $82.9M (-20%); deferred revenue, $360.4M (+19%); share repurchase, $50M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Trimble beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 7)