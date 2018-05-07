Zillow -7% as loss widens amid higher costs; CFO exits role

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is giving back the day's gains and then some, down 7% , after posting Q1 earnings with in-line revenue growth and a wider headline net loss.

CFO Kathleen Philips is retiring from that role effective May 31. She'll continue to serve as chief legal officer through the end of the year and transition toward a 2020 retirement there.

Revenues grew 22% to the edge of $300M, but GAAP loss widened to $18.6M from a year-ago $4.6M. Adjusted net income fell to $14.8M from $21.9M.

Revenue breakout: Premier Agent, $213.7M (up 22%); Rentals, $29.1M (up 35%); Mortgages, $19M (down 6%); other, $38.1M (up 33%).

The company hit more than 175M average monthly unique users in Q1 (up 5%). Visits to Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and RealEstate.com were up 15% to almost 1.8B.

For Q2, Zillow's guiding in two new reportable segments: Homes (for the newly announced direct buying and selling and homes); and Internet, Media and Technology (which will roll up Premier Agent, Rentals, Mortgages and new construction marketplaces, dotloop, and display as well as other services for real estate pros).

It's guiding to consolidated Q2 revenues of $322M-$327M and EBITDA of $49M-$57M. For the year it's guiding to total revenues of $1.43B-$1.58B and EBITDA of $260M-$285M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

