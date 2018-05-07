AMC Entertainment rallies after earnings

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shoots higher after a solid earnings beat.

The company reports adjusted EBITDA was up 10.7% to $278M during the quarter.

Admissions revenue increased 7.0% to $875M, while food and beverage revenue was up 2.1% to $406M.

"We are confident that the pedigree of franchises from which a dazzling array of films will be released over the next several months has the potential to propel the industry and AMC even higher," says CEO Adam Aron.

AMC +7.27% AH to $18.45.

