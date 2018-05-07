Snap hires Amazon's Stone as new chief financial officer

In a fresh 8-K filing, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) says it's hiring Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) veteran Tim Stone as its new chief financial officer.

Stone will replace Andrew Vollero, who's exiting the role May 15.

"On May 4, 2018, we and Andrew Vollero, our Chief Financial Officer, agreed that he will depart Snap," the filing says. It's not due to a disagreement with the company.

After May 15, Vollero will become a non-employee adviser through Aug. 15, and receive a lump sum of one year of base salary and one year of COBRA premiums, as well as accelerated vesting of restricted stock units.

Stone, who's been at Amazon since 1998 and is currently VP of Finance, will start as CFO May 16 with an annual salary of $500,000 and with RSUs worth $20M, and 500,000 options on shares.