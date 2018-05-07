Carrizo Oil & Gas +5% after strong Q1 earnings, rising production

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +5.4% after-hours as it reports an easy Q1 earnings beat and a 49% Y/Y rise in revenues to $225M.

CRZO says Q1 production volumes totaled 51,257 boe/day, up 11% Y/Y and exceeding the high end of company guidance of 48.6K-49.8K boe/day, affected by acquisition and divestiture activity, and up more than 40% on a pro forma basis, driven by development in the Eagle Ford Shale and Delaware Basin; crude oil output rose 18% Y/Y to 34.1K bbl/day.

CRZO reiterates 2018 production guidance of 58.5K-60.1K boe/day (65%-67% oil), reflecting ~10% annual production growth at the midpoint of the range; for Q2, CRZO expects production of 53.8K-54.8K boe/day.

CRZO maintains its FY 2018 capex outlook of $750M-$800M, and its full-year development plan continues to call for it to run an average of 5-6 rigs and 2-3 completion crews during the yea; based on this level of activity, the company expects to drill 93-103 gross operated wells and complete 113-123 gross operated wells during the year.