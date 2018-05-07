Ellington Financial details strong Q1

Q1 net income of $21M or $0.67 per share vs. $7.4M and $0.23 in Q4. Q1 net investment income of $10.2M or $0.32 per share. Dividend is $0.41.

Credit portfolio killed it during Q1, with gross income of $25.3M or $0.81 per share.

March 31 book value per share of $19.25 up from $18.85 three months earlier. Today's close of $15.45 is nearly a 20% discount to March 31 book,

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 4.3%.

Nearly 1M shares bought back during quarter at average price of $14.80. Float reduced by 3%.

