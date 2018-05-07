Rambus reports Q1 rev beat, in-line guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) reports Q1 revenue that beat estimates with a 3% Y/Y growth and in-line EPS. In-line Q2 guidance (using ASC 605 standard) has revenue from $94M to $100M (consensus: $96.73M) and EPS of $0.17 to $0.23 (consensus: $0.20).

Key metrics (ASC 605): Product revenue, $7.6M; Contract and other revenue, $15.7M; total operating costs and expenses, $68.7M; operating margin, 32%; cash and equivalents, $291.2M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern today with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Rambus EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 7)