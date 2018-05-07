Pareteum +2.5% as Q1 revenues grow 47%

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 2.5% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings report.

Revenue grew more than 47%, and EBITDA swung to a gain of $283M from a year-ago loss of $198M.

Its 36-month contractual backlog hit $200M; connections (a revenue lead indicator) rose to 2.2M from 1.711M at q4's end, and 1.14M at the end of 2016.

Backlog conversion of revenue's at 103%.

Operating cash flows turned positive a quarter earlier than expected, Pareteum says. Cash balance came to $15.76M.

Based on heavy backlog, it's boosting revenue growth guidance for the full year to 60% from a previous 50%. Looking at costs it expects positive EBITDA and cash from continuing operations, and is targeting gross margins of 70-75%.

