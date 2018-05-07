Post-earnings swoon for Hertz Global

Hertz Global (HTZ +3.6% ) is down 9% after missing Q1 profit estimates by a wide margin.

The company's adjusted pre-tax margin came in at -3% of sales vs. -9% a year ago.

The company's incremental investments in "transformation" initiatives dragged on results, according to management.

Direct vehicle operating and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues for U.S. RAC was 72% during the quarter vs. 71% a year ago.

