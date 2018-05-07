Fabrinet +7.6% as revenue drops less than expected

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) topped its own and the Street's revenue expectations as sales fell less than expected in Q1 earnings where profits came in line.

Shares are up 7.6% after hours.

Net income dipped to $26.9M from a year-ago $30.5M. That included a forex loss of $2.4M.

"With stabilizing demand and increasing interest in our capabilities we are confident that we can deliver sequential growth in the fourth quarter and further strengthen our position in the marketplace," says Chairman Tom Mitchell.

For fiscal Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $334M-$342M (above expectations for $332.8M) and EPS of $0.73-$0.77 (in line with expectations for $0.75).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release