Manitowoc on the move as orders, backlog jump

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) +4.6% after-hours as it reports a smaller than expected Q1 loss and a 26% Y/Y rise in revenues to $386M

Q1 orders of $536M rose 10% Y/Y and backlog totaled $756M at the end of the quarter, up 49% from Q1 2017.

MTW issues in-line guidance for FY 2018, seeing revenues of $1.77B-$1.85B vs. $1.76B analyst consensus estimate and guides adjusted EBITDA higher to $100M-$120M from its earlier outlook of $96M-$116M.

MTW says the global crane market is "reaching an inflection point, and it shows in our order rates year-to-date. However, like many capital goods companies, we are beginning to see headwinds in terms of materials inflation and supply chain challenges."