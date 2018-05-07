Whitestone REIT reaffirms full-year forecast

Q1 core FFO $12.6M or $0.31 per share vs $10.2M or $0.32 per share a year earlier.

WSR reaffirms full-year forecast.

Quarterly cash distribution of 28.5c per common share is unchanged from the prior quarter.

Q1 same store NOI growth in wholly-owned portfolio rose 3.9%.

The company is seeking a formal appeal to the chief accountant of the SEC of the determination of the staff of the OCA regarding WSR's consolidating Pillarstone into its financial statements.

Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted increased to 41.17M at quarter end from 31.5M a year ago.

