Reuters: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon

The Defense Department has resumed accepting F-35 jet deliveries from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) after reaching an agreement on covering the costs to fix a production error, Reuters reports.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Reuters previously had reported that the cost of the fix was $119M.

The Pentagon had stopped accepting the jets on March 29, the Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program office tells Reuters, in a dispute over responsibility for paying to fix corrosion related to an error discovered late in 2017.

The U.S. military, U.S. allies that own F-35s and LMT are making the necessary repairs to all aircraft, Reuters reports, citing the DoD’s office in charge of the fighter program.