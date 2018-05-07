IAMGOLD +6% following strong Q1 results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +6.3 after-hours as it posts a much larger than expected Q1 profit amid a 20% Y/Y revenue increase and a 58% gain in operating cash flow.

IAG says Q1 attributable gold sales rose 11% Y/Y to 233K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $953/oz. sold, down $39 from the year-ago quarter.

IAG maintains full-year attributable production and cost guidance, but expects Q2 production to come in at a lower level than the Q1 and to trend upwards from there during H2 while all-in sustaining costs are expected to move higher in Q2 before trending lower in H2.

The company says Q1 output was helped by planned mining in higher grade areas augmented by significant positive grade reconciliation at Essakane and Westwood, but Q2 is expected to reflect the impact of scheduled mill maintenance activities at Rosebel and Essakane and seasonal rains at Rosebel.

During H2, IAG says it expect to have a mineral reserve estimate for Saramacca and a completed feasibility study for the Boto Gold Project; with recent resource estimates for Monster Lake and Eastern Borosi, nearly all advanced greenfield projectswould have confirmed a resource.