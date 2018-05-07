Mosaic misses Q1 earnings as phosphate, potash sales volumes slip

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -1.5% after-hours as it misses Q1 earnings expectations, as its phosphate and potash sales volumes fell due to delayed spring and transportation bottlenecks in Canada.

MOS says Q1 phosphate sales volumes fell 17% Y/Y to 1.9M metric tons, the low end of company guidance for 1.9M-2.2M tons and reflecting the idling of the Plant City concentrates facility and delayed planting in North America; average sales price was $431/ton vs. $369/ton in the year-ago quarter.

Potash sales volumes fell 15% to 1.7M metric tons, also at the low end of company guidance and reflecting a change in the Canpotex revenue recognition policy and logistical challenges; average sales price was $239/metric ton vs. $210/ton in the year-ago quarter.

But MOS raises its FY 2018 EPS guidance to $1.20-$1.60 from its earlier outlook of $1.00-$1.50 and in-line with analyst consensus estimate of $1.45.