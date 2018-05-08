Takeda scores $62B deal for Shire

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) has reached an agreement to buy larger rival Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) for about £46B ($62B), creating the world’s eighth-largest drugmaker with combined sales of $30B.

The deal should helps Takeda pivot away from its home base to more lucrative markets like the U.S. and Europe, and add new drugs to its shrinking pool of patent-protected products.

Update: The deal is $30.33 in cash plus 0.839 of a new Takeda share or 1.678 Takeda ADSs. The transaction should close in H1 2019. Takeda will own ~50% of the combined company.