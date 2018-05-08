U.S.-China trade talks to continue in D.C.

"China's top economic adviser, the vice premier [Liu He], will be coming here next week to continue the discussions with the president's economic team," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The news came as China reported trade figures for April. The country's surplus with the U.S. expanded to $22.19B - compared with a surplus of $15.43B in March.

