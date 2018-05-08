Musk puts his money where his mouth is, buys $10M in Tesla shares

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought another $9.85M worth of his company's shares yesterday, according to an SEC filing.

This marks Musk's first purchase since March 2017, when he bought $25M worth of shares. It comes after Musk taunted Tesla shorts late last week in a series of tweets, which followed a contentious earnings call.

Tesla is the most shorted company in the Russell 3000; shorts account for 31.25% of the free float.

Shares plunged during the earnings call, but have since recovered.