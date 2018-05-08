San Fran Fed: Bitcoin futures hit prices

Bitcoin's decline following a climb to nearly $20,000 was directly tied to the launch of a futures market in December 2017, according to research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve.

"It is consistent with trading behavior... The launch of bitcoin futures allowed pessimists to enter the market, which contributed to the reversal of the bitcoin price dynamics."

Bitcoin -0.3% to $9,333.

