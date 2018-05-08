KBR awarded pre-FEED contract for INPEX LNG project in Indonesia

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a pre-FEED contract by INPEX Corporation through its subsidiary INPEX Masela Ltd for the Abadi onshore LNG Project in the Arafura sea in Indonesia.

KBR will provide a cost competitive, pre-FEED package utilizing its well proven design and execution methodologies.

The company willprovide services including site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED phase as well as an EPC schedule and cost estimate

"KBR is a world leader in designing and building LNG facilities and we have a proven record of delivering reliable and tested solutions in a price and schedule driven market," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President EMEA & APAC. "KBR's partnership with Indonesia spans more than 40 years and we are proud to participate in this significant national strategic project."

