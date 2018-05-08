SeaWorld reports positive trends

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are on watch after the company posts a narrower-than-expected loss in Q1.

The theme park operator reports an adjusted EBITDA loss of $120K to crush the analyst for a loss of -$21.9M.

Attendance rose 14.9% to 3.2M guests during the quarter, helping to the 17% rise of total revenue in Q1.

SeaWorld also saw an over 10% increase in season pass sales revenue and a 6.4% increase in total revenue per capita during the quarter.

CEO upodate: "We are encouraged by the positive year-to-date results through April for attendance, season pass sales and total revenue, despite unfavorable weather in some of our key markets that negatively impacted attendance and limited operating days in some of our parks... We expect to deliver the remainder of our previously announced $40.0 million in total net cost savings and the additional $25.0 million of cost savings we announced in late 2017 by the end of 2018."

