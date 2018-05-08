Futures dip before Iran deal decision

Investors are getting ready for President Trump's big decision today on the Iran nuclear accord, which will affect everything from U.S. alliances to trade partnerships and the oil market. Futures: Dow -0.3% ; S&P, Nasdaq -0.4% .

Expectations are high that he will exit the deal, but the question remains on how quickly the administration would reimpose sanctions (leaving more time for negotiations). The announcement will come at 2 p.m. ET.

Oil is down 1.3% at $69.81/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1310/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.95%.

