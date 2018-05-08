Cohu to acquire Xcerra

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announces that it will acquire Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) for a combination of cash and stock.

Xcerra shareholders will be entitled to receive $9.00 in cash and 0.2109 of a share of Cohu common stock at closing under the terms of the deal.

The company says the combined sales for Cohu and Xcerra is in excess of $800M for the last twelve months.

Based on the closing price of Cohu onMay 7, the transaction values Xcerra at $13.92 per share, or approximately $796M in equity value, with a total enterprise value of approximately $627M.

"This proposed acquisition is a powerful combination of two complementary companies that will accelerate our strategy to diversify our product offerings and strengthen Cohu’s position as a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment," says Cohu CEO Luis Muller.

XCRA +5.14% premarket to $13.50.

