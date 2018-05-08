Crocs higher after strong guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) trades higher after strong guidance arrives in from the company.

The retailer expects Q2 revenue of $315M to $325M vs. $311M consensus and full-year revenue at a low single digit rate vs. guidance for flat growth.

CEO update: "The year is off to a strong start, with first quarter results exceeding guidance on all metrics. Our Spring/Summer 2018 collection is being well-received, and our LiteRide launch surpassed our expectations. We continue to successfully execute against our strategic priorities and are increasing our guidance."

CROX +2.51% premarket to $15.53.

