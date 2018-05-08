Western Asset wows with Q1 results; shares up 0.9%

Q1 core earnings plus drop income of $14.15M or $0.34 per share vs. $13M and $0.31 in Q4. Dividend is $0.31.

March 31 book value per share of $11.37 up from $11.15 thee months earlier. Last night's close of $10.11 is an 11% discount to March 31 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 4.8%.

114.4K shares bought back during quarter at average price of $9.65 each.

Conference call at 11 ET

Previously: Western Asset Mortgage Capital EPS in-line, misses on net interest income (May 7)