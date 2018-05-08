Tower Semiconductor -2.1% on Q1 misses, downside guide, analyst downgrade

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) drops 2.1% premarket after yesterday’s Q1 results missed EPS and revenue estimates. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue at $335M (consensus: $344.01M).

Analyst action: Needham downgrades TSEM from Strong Buy to Buy and lowers its price target from $50 to $32.

Firm thinks investors underestimated the volatility of RF smartphone exposure, which represents 20% of Tower’s sales, and the impact from Apple, which caused the quarter’s 3% miss.

Tower has previously mitigated the impact with pre-payments and supplier diversification but the current order cut was too large.

Needham still thinks the secular demand drivers for high-performance analog are intact and expect capacity to expand in 2H18 and 1H19 with a positive impact on sales and EPS next year.

Source: Briefing.com.

