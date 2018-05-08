Siemens strikes deal with German unions

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has reached an agreement in principle with trade unions about its plans to cut jobs and restructure its struggling Power and Gas and Process Industries and Drives businesses in Germany.

Plants in Berlin, Duisburg and Mulheim will see job cuts, along with Erfurt after an attempt to sell the site failed. Operations in Offenbach and Erlangen in western Germany will be combined, with the Offenbach site eventually closing.

Siemens said it would keep its Goerlitz plant in eastern Germany, which will be transformed into a center for steam turbine production.

As part of the deal, Siemens said it would invest an extra 100M euros to develop skills for those whose jobs have been affected by the changing industry, including increased digitalization.

