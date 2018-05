Alibaba acquires Daraz to expand in South Asia

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) acquires Rocket Internet’s Daraz for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition allows Alibaba to expand its e-ecommerce operations into South Asia. Daraz does business in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Alibaba previously invested heavily in Rocket Internet’s Lazada e-commerce platform two years ago.

Alibaba shares are down 0.4% premarket to $194.61. Previously: Alibaba increases stake in Lazada (June 28, 2017)

Previously: Alibaba expands sales in SE Asia, opens IKEA-esque store in China (Sept. 25, 2017)

Previously: Alibaba's aggressive expansion in Southeast Asia (March 19)