Goldman removes AGCO from Conviction List

AGCO has been removed from Goldman Sachs' Conviction List, which cited the challenge of transitioning to a tier 3 product lineup in South America as the company has seen operating losses over the past two quarters partly due to high new component costs.

The firm expects AGCO's South America business to turn profitable again in the second half of 2018, but no longer views 7% margins at mid-cycle as the base case given the product transition challenges.

Maintains a Buy rating. Price target lowered to $80 from $90.