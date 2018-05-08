Hertz Global falls as turnaround creeps along

While management with Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) cited some progress in Q1, investors have bid the stock down 7% in premarket trading due to the slow pace of the turnaround.

"We still have work to do, reflecting the significant opportunities in front of us, as we position our business for sustainable, long-term growth," concedes CEO Kathryn Marinello.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino says the firm is sticking with a Sell rating on Hertz, pointing to the weak pricing in Q1 as a negative trend.

