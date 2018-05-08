FDA Ad Com Thursday for Akcea's volanesoren

The FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, May 10, to discuss Akcea Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKCA) marketing application seeking approval for volanesoren as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

A positive vote is not a foregone conclusion considering that the FDA review team "remains uncertain" that the benefits of volanesoren outweigh the risks (page 3 of the FDA doc).

Related ticker: (NASDAQ:IONS)

FDA briefing doc

Company briefing doc

Draft questions