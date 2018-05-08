SandRidge Energy +13% after reporting surprise Q1 profit

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) +13.2% premarket after posting an adjusted Q1 profit and and net cash provided by operating activities of $30M.

SD says Q1 production totaled 3.2M boe as it averaged one rig in the NW STACK targeting the Meramec and one rig targeting multiple benches of the Niobrara in the North Park Basin.

For the full year, SD forecasts production of 11.3M-11.9M boe and total capex of $180M-$190M, as it plans to reallocate capital to drill four wells in the Mississippi Lime during Q3.

"We significantly reduced overhead and improved operating margins, which better positions SandRidge to achieve profitable growth and value recognition," says President and CEO Bill Griffin.