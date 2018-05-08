Profit pressure continues at Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is down sharply in premarket trading after the company's full-year guidance disappoints.

As part of its update, Hain management points to commodity inflation and higher freight costs as pressuring profit.

The food manufacturer expects FY18 revenue of $2.43B to $2.45B vs. $2.99B consensus and FY18 EPS of $1.11 to $1.18 vs. $1.39 to $1.50 prior.

In FQ3, Hain generated adjusted EBITDA of $73.4M to miss the consensus estimate for $92.8M.

HAIN -12.71% premarket to $25.00 (new 52-week low).

