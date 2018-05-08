Crypto hedge funds bounce back in April, ending two-month decline

The Hedge Fund Research Blockchain Index jumped 47.1% last month after declining 34% in March, helping to narrow YTD losses to 19.3%, reports cryptovest.

The HFR index gains in April mirror an earlier study by Crypto Fund Research that predicts total volume of virtual currency fund assets could rise two-fold this year.

In other news, the NYT reports the NYSE (NYSE:ICE) has been working on an online trading platform that would allow investors to buy and hold Bitcoin, citing some documents it viewed and four people familiar with the plans.

Bitcoin today is down 2% to $9,140.

